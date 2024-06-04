Qatari envoy calls on CM Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ambassador of Qatar Ali Bin Mubarkh Al Khater called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday.

Matters of mutual interests and potential investment opportunities came under discussions during the meeting.

A principal decision was taken to promote economic relation between Punjab and Qatar.

On the occasion, the chief minister informed the envoy about the business-friendly policies of the Punjab government and invited the Qatri businessmen to invest in the province.

CM launches Kisan Card to facilitate farmers: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated the registration process for the Kisan Card, underscoring her commitment to boosting the productivity and prosperity of farmers.

Under the project, agricultural loans worth Rs 300 billion will be given to farmers annually. 500,000 farmers in Punjab, owning up to 12.5 acres of agriculture land, will be able to benefit from the project.

The CM informed that in order to apply for the card, land must be registered in Land Record Center, and the mobile SIM must be registered against applicant’s own ID card number.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs 150,000 for one crop season using Kisan Card.” Farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs with the card. Identity card of the farmer will be verified by NADRA, and it will be ensured that the applicant is not a defaulter of any financial institution.

The CM said the farmer will return the easy installments of interest-free loan within six months. She highlighted that after paying off the loan, the farmer will be eligible to get a loan again for the next crop.

Maryam Nawaz said for registration, applicants can send PKC (Space) ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number.

Children’s safety collective responsibility: CM: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that special measures should be taken to protect rights of children in war-torn areas.

In her message on the International Day of Innocent Children hit by aggression, she said that today is a day to understand life and psychological problems of children who are victims of violence, conflicts and aggression in the world.

The CM said that the mental and physical violence inflicted on innocent lives by brutal human beings causes children constant mental agony, adding that no child deserves to suffer horrors of war, abuse, or exploitation.

She added that ensuring safety of children was a collective responsibility. “We want a society where children can grow up in a peaceful environment free of fear and violence” she vowed.

She said: “We all have to work together to improve the present and future of children and protect their rights.”