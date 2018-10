F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will reach Pakistan on Friday (today) for a one-day visit.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his one-day visit to Islamabad.

The Pakistani and Qatari counterparts will hold talks in the foreign office.

Further, PM Imran is expected to undertake a second visit to Saudi Arabia on October 23.

