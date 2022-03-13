Qatari FM will visit Russia

CAIRO (TASS): Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the situation in Ukraine. This was announced by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry of the emirate Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

“This visit is connected with the most difficult period that the world is going through as a result of the escalation in Ukraine,” the Qatari News Agency quoted the official as saying. According to al-Ansari, the talks will discuss “the latest developments around the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as diplomatic efforts being made to resolve the current situation.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry emphasizes that “peaceful settlement is the only way” to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The head of the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, pointing out the importance of all parties to the conflict on the territory of the country to avoid actions leading to an escalation of tension.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.

He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

