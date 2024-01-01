Qatari, German officials discuss Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLONews): Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country’s special envoy for Afghanistan and the acting German ambassador in Doha discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, including security, political, and humanitarian issues.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “During the meeting, they viewed the latest developments in Afghanistan with a particular focus on security, humanitarian, economic, and political issues.”

Qatar is one of the countries that has had good relations with Afghanistan in the past and present and has played an important role in key matters concerning Afghanistan. The ambassador of the Islamic Emirate has been accepted in Doha, and now Qatar’s embassy is also open in Kabul.

Meanwhile, some political analysts said that Qatar has had and continues to play an effective role in addressing Afghanistan’s challenges.

“In the future, we also want Qatar to talk to the world about Afghanistan’s challenges and strengthen the relations of the Islamic Emirate with the world’s countries,” said Hanif Khan Karrukhail, a political analyst.

“Qatar can play a fundamental and key role in Afghanistan’s economic and political matters, provided that the Islamic Emirate shows some level of flexibility,” said Janat Faheem Chakari, another political analyst.

This comes as yesterday Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, along with a delegation from France’s Ministry of Armed Forces, discussed coordinated efforts for border security, counter-terrorism, and other matters related to Afghanistan.