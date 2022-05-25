Qatar’s key role in global politics

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to Downing Street on Tuesday for discussions on driving economic growth and addressing global challenges together. According to the media, the UK and Qatar signed a new Strategic Investment Partnership (SIP) under which Qatar will invest up to £10 billion over the next five years in key sectors of the UK’s economy, including fintech, zero emissions vehicles, life sciences and cyber security. Both leaders held wide-ranging discussion on geopolitical, trade and security issues including relations with Iran beside condemnation of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The state of Qatar and the UK are two long standing business partners and their bilateral trade touched £40 billion last year. Qatar is a major energy supplier for the UK, providing 40% of Great Britain’s liquefied natural gas, while both nations had struck a deal to work together to boost bilateral collaboration in the Energy field. During the recent visit of Qatari Amir, the UK and Qatar agreed to boost their defense and security cooperation while the UK expressed willingness for the provision of necessary technical and security assistance for the upcoming FIFA world cup in Qatar.

Qatar, a tiny state with a small military infrastructure but possesses unlimited gas and oil reserves along with strong political will for playing a leading role in regional and global affairs. Years before Qatar submitted its bid for hosting FIFA world cup and grabbed the widely contested honor of hosting football world cup-2022. The opening of Taliban’s Political office and hosting of US-Taliban peace dialogue in Doha were the most important initiatives of Qatar’s global diplomacy. Presently, Qatar has attracted global importance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because Qatar is the only country in the world which can provide a cost effective and unhindered natural gas to Europe and America. Presently, western nations are rushing toward Doha to sign an energy deal with Qatar, while the Qatari government is tackling the situation cautiously. In fact, Qatar has great potential and capable leadership to grasp a key position in the global Community in the days to come.