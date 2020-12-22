QAU and International Turkic Academy sign an MoU

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and International Turkic Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance international cooperation in the field of education and outreach activities. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, and Prof. Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali, President, International Turkic Academy signed the document.

The MoU would help the institutions to recognize the mutual interest in the fields of education, training, development, and dissemination of knowledge.

International Turkic Academy was established in 2010 and functions as a full-fledged international organization that promotes and coordinates the enhancement of scientific and educational cooperation, as well as to forge stronger ties with the scientific and academic community of developing countries.

According to the MoU, both institutions were agreed to initiate collaborative research projects in the fields of Social Sciences and Medicine. Exchange programs of faculty and researchers, exchange of academic information and materials would also be launched.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar, Registrar, QAU briefed the delegation regarding the strengths and achievements of the University. Muhammad Murtaza Noor Advisor Linkages, Public Relations, and Media OMSTECH, Islamabad, and Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, QAU also signed the MoU. Director, Student Affairs QAU, and senior faculty members also attended the meeting.