Qawwali icon Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’ death anniversary observed

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The 23rd death anniversary of Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan observed on Sunday.

He was given the title of “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” on his unmatched services and contribution to music and qawwali.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was famous for his innovation in music and singing traditional Qawwali with heart capturing music. He performed in more than 40 countries. He was 48 when he left the world on this day in 1997.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan belonged to the Patiala Gharana extending the 600-year-old Qawwali tradition of his family.

Social media users are paying tribute to great maestro using hashtag #NFAK.