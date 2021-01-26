QB musical chairs

CALIFORNIA (Axios): NFL quarterback is the single most important job in sports, and this offseason could feature an unprecedented reshuffling at the position.
What they’re saying: “There are roughly 10 QBs locked into starting jobs for [2021],” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “My over/under of teams changing QBs this offseason is 18. I’ll go with the over.”
My take … I think Schefty went a little overboard; I have 15 QBs locked into starting jobs. Still, that’s less than half the league.
The locks (15):
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Buccaneers: Tom Brady
Seahawks: Russell Wilson
Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Bills: Josh Allen
Browns: Baker Mayfield
Titans: Ryan Tannehill
Cardinals: Kyler Murray
Chargers: Justin Herbert
Bengals: Joe Burrow
Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa
Vikings: Kirk Cousins
Raiders: Derek Carr
Broncos: Drew Lock
Giants: Daniel Jones
New QB needed (6):
Colts: Philip Rivers retired
Saints: Drew Brees is expected to retire
Lions: Matthew Stafford will be traded
Jaguars: Hello, Trevor Lawrence
Patriots: Cam Newton won’t be back
Texans: Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out regardless of who Houston hires as head coach
Could upgrade (5):
49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo is a trade candidate
Rams: Won’t commit to Jared Goff
Panthers: Won’t commit to Teddy Bridgewater
Jets: Won’t commit to Sam Darnold; have No. 2 pick
Bears: Mitchell Trubisky’s future is in doubt
TBD (6):
Packers: Let the Aaron Rodgers speculation begin
Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger could retire
Falcons: Undecided on Matt Ryan’s future; have No. 4 pick
Eagles: Carson Wentz/Jalen Hurts situation is a mess
Cowboys: Dak Prescott’s contract drama continues
Washington: Alex Smith’s future is far from certain
P.S. … Notable free agent QBs include Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor.