QB musical chairs

CALIFORNIA (Axios): NFL quarterback is the single most important job in sports, and this offseason could feature an unprecedented reshuffling at the position.

What they’re saying: “There are roughly 10 QBs locked into starting jobs for [2021],” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “My over/under of teams changing QBs this offseason is 18. I’ll go with the over.”

My take … I think Schefty went a little overboard; I have 15 QBs locked into starting jobs. Still, that’s less than half the league.

The locks (15):

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Buccaneers: Tom Brady

Seahawks: Russell Wilson

Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Bills: Josh Allen

Browns: Baker Mayfield

Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Cardinals: Kyler Murray

Chargers: Justin Herbert

Bengals: Joe Burrow

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Raiders: Derek Carr

Broncos: Drew Lock

Giants: Daniel Jones

New QB needed (6):

Colts: Philip Rivers retired

Saints: Drew Brees is expected to retire

Lions: Matthew Stafford will be traded

Jaguars: Hello, Trevor Lawrence

Patriots: Cam Newton won’t be back

Texans: Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out regardless of who Houston hires as head coach

Could upgrade (5):

49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo is a trade candidate

Rams: Won’t commit to Jared Goff

Panthers: Won’t commit to Teddy Bridgewater

Jets: Won’t commit to Sam Darnold; have No. 2 pick

Bears: Mitchell Trubisky’s future is in doubt

TBD (6):

Packers: Let the Aaron Rodgers speculation begin

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger could retire

Falcons: Undecided on Matt Ryan’s future; have No. 4 pick

Eagles: Carson Wentz/Jalen Hurts situation is a mess

Cowboys: Dak Prescott’s contract drama continues

Washington: Alex Smith’s future is far from certain

P.S. … Notable free agent QBs include Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor.