Qingtongxiang strategic operation

Sergey Strokan

Russia and China launched the West / Interaction 2021 joint military exercises, which began in the northwest of the PRC. A feature of the maneuvers, in which about 13,000 servicemen take part, is not only their scale – for the first time in history, R-ussian participants will use Chinese weapons. Th-is year’s exercise is of particular relevance to both sides as they seek to cou-nter mounting pressure from the United States a-nd its allies. Demonst-rating a high level of mutual trust in the military field, Russia and China are sending the West a signal: it will not be possible to play on the contradictions between them.

The West / Interaction 2021 exercise, which began on Monday, will last until August 13 and will be held in the northwest of China, in the Ningxia Hui Auto-nomous Region, at the Qin-tongxia training ground.

As reported in the Central Military District (CVD) of the RF Armed Forces, about 13 thousand servicemen will take part in the exercises and almost 500 units of weapons and equipment will be invo-lved. The Russian side is represented by the servicemen of the operational-tactical aviation detachment, the personnel of the motorized rifle unit stationed in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as special-purpose units and the command and control apparatus. The forces of the Chinese side are composed of ground forces and an air force.

In preparation for the exercises, the Russian side transferred four Su-30SM multipurpose fighters to the PRC, which conducted flight training with the performance of combat training missions together with the J-11 and J-7 fighters of the Chinese Air Force. The crews took off in pairs, carried out strikes against conventional ground targets with high-explosive fragmentation bombs, and also rehearsed avoiding the “en-emy’s” air defense systems. On the eve of the exercises, Russian servicemen also took part in practicing the skills of landing from a helicopter by landing met-hod (Mi-8 helicopters of the Chinese Air Force were involved in the training).

Russian participants w-ith equipment and standard weapons embarked on b-oard, flew and landed in an unfamiliar area, which end-ed in a march of many kilometers across rough terrain.

At the same time, the latest observation and reconnaissance devices, light machine guns, sniper rifles and AK-12 assault rifles were used. Meanwhile, the main distinguishing feature of the West / Interaction-2021 exercise was not even the scale, but the decision of the command for the first time to provide the Russian military with the opportunity to use not domestic, but Chinese weapons. Acco-rding to the Central Mili-tary District, the developm-ent of Chinese technology took place in several stages, including theoretical training, classes on electronic simulators, as well as practical driving and shooting l-essons. To participate in the shooting, Lieutenant Gen-eral Mikhail Nosulev, De-puty Commander of the E-astern Military District (V-VO), arrived at the Qin-tongxia training ground, w-ho, together with his Ch-inese colleagues, personally observed how the Rus-sian military mastered Ch-inese equipment. “The sh-ooting was carried out at t-argets imitating artillery p-ieces and armored objects of a conventional enemy at various distances. Despite the lack of experience, the Russian servicemen managed to hit most of the targets on the move, ”they re-ported to the Air Defense Forces.

“The Russian-Chinese exercise West / Interaction-2021 is the beginning of a series of major maneuvers, in which servicemen of the two countries will take part this year. Already in Se-ptember, the SCO Peace Mission 2021 exercises are planned on Russian territory, Moscow also invited the SCO member states to take part in its West 2021 strategic command and staff exe-rcises, “the deputy director of the Center for Compr-ehensive European and In-ternational Research Univ-ersity Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin.

According to the expert, until 2018, Russia and China jointly participated only in the SCO ground exercises “Peace Mission”, which took place once every one or two years, and in the annual naval exercises “Sea Interaction”.

In addition, smaller events were held, such as computer simulations of joint actions, competitions.

“Now, Russia and China can have three very large ground-air exercises in one year, as well as other regular events. This means that cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical field clearly goes beyond the fight against terrorism and can be seen as a response to the growing American military activity near the borders of China and Russia, ”added Vasily Kashin. “The meaning of such exercises is not only to increase the combat effectiveness of the two armies and their readiness for joint actions. In addition to the purely military-technical area, the West/ In-teraction-2021 maneuvers have a significant added va-lue, since they increase the geopolitical capitalization of Russia and China in the eyes of the West, ”continu-ed Deputy Director of IM-EMO RAS Alexander Lo-manov. According to Mr. Lomanov, many Western politicians and experts still proceed from the fact that there can be no truly close interaction, including in the military-technical field, between Russia and China, since there are hidden internal contradictions on which at some point it will supposedly be possible to play.

“In this regard, the maneuvers send a clear signal to those forces in the West that expect to divide Moscow and Beijing that Russia and China are precisely a collective value in modern geopolitics,” summed up Alexander Lomanov.