Quaid-e-Azam Games, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players win 44 medals

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The brilliant performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players in the Quaid-e-Azam Games continues as KP has won more medals in various competitions played yesterday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players won 12 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa men’s volleyball team defeated Punjab by 3-0 to win the gold medal. In the men’s badminton competition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won gold medal by defeating Punjab by 3-0 while the women’s team won the bronze medal.

In the squash event, women won the gold while men won the silver medal. In judo competitions, men won 4 gold, two silver and six bronze medals while women also won one gold and two silver medals. In karate competitions, men and women won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. In athletics competitions, women won gold in javelin throw and silver in 100-meter hurdles race.

Men won gold in javelin throw, gold in 400 relay, gold and bronze medals in 400-meter flat race, silver medals in 100 and 200-meter races, and bronze medals in 110-meter hurdles and 1500-meter race. KP won one silver and two bronze medals in weightlifting competitions. KP wrestlers managed to win 6 silver and 2 bronze medals in wrestling.

The men’s hockey team also qualified for the final by defeating Punjab with 3 to 5 goals, while the women’s hockey team defeated Baluchistan by 0-7 to reach the semi-finals. In boxing, they won one silver and two bronze medals. In men’s football and hockey, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the final.