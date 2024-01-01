Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games conclude with colorful ceremony

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, 2024 concluded today with a colourful ceremony at Liaquat Gymnasium, Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Nadeem Irshad Kayani , Federal Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony.

On points table, Punjab stood first after winning 78 Gold Medals, 53 Silver and 42 Bronze Medals with a total tally of 173 Medals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained runner up with 29 Gold, 31 Silver and 38 Bronze Medals with a total of 98 Medals.

Sindh secured 3rd position, begging 16 Gold, 28 Silver and 35 Bronze Medals with a total tally of 79 Medals.

Balochistan remained at 4th Position, winning 14 Gold Medals 16 Silver and 32 Bronze Medals, securing a total tally of 62 Medals.

Federal Capital Islamabad stood at 5th position by winning 6 Gold, 11 Silver and 39 Bronze Medals with a total of 56 Medals.

According to points table, Gilgit Baltistan remained at 6th Position by winning 2 Gold, 2 silver and 18 Bronze Medals with a total of 22 Medals, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir bagged 7th Position winning one Gold Medal, 5 Silver and 20 Bronze Medals with a total of 26 Medals.

Around 2,000 male and female players and athletes are featuring in a total of 15 disciplines, including Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

At the end, trophies and medals were distributed among the players.

A colourful music segment was also arranged the end in which renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga and famous female Drum Beater Arishma Maryam enthralled the participants including a large number of youth and players.