Quaid-e-Azam’s vision

Yesterday, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to 47 Indian Hindu Yatrees to visit their revered sites in Pakistan. The group of Hindus Yatrees is scheduled to visit holy Hindu Shrines Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district, Punjab.

Earlier this month, another group of 44 Indian Hindus Yatrees were issued Pakistan visas for same purpose. They participated in the 312th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Sukkur, Sindh.

Pakistan is home to several historical places of Hindu, Sikhs and Buddhism religions. These sites are across the Country and preserved and renovated by Pakistan National Cultural and Heritage Division. The important Hindu Religious sites include Hinglai Mata Temple (Balochistan), Shri Ramdev Pir Temple (Sindh), Umar kot Shev Mandir and Churrio Jabal Durga Mata temple (Sindh).

Similarly, Pakistan is also home to several sacred Sikhs religious sites including Nankana Sahib (the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak), Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartar Pur, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Gurdwara Dera Sahib and Samadhi Ranjit Singh (Lahore) etc. The Buddhists religious heritage sites include ruins of Taxila, Takht-i-Bhai, Stupa of Mankiala, Sleeping Budha, Dharma rajika Stupa and others. These sites are under proper government control and supervision.

Pakistan has adapted the polices of religious harmony, pluralism and diversity as per quotes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah since its inception. This diversity was quite apparent in Pakistan’s first Cabinet, in which a Hindu Jogendra Nath Mandal was Minister for Labour and Law. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah once said that “You are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of the State”. Therefore, government of Pakistan gives due attention to minorities, so their worship places remain safe and secure. They can live freely according to their culture and traditions in the country.

The very important and significant step taken by the government of Pakistan is opening of Kartar Pur border corridor. Pakistan took a step to facilitate Sikh community of neighboring country India. The Christian Community also has their own important religious places in Pakistan including Holy Trinity, Sacred Heart Church, St. Patrick Cathedral and others. Pakistani religious minorities observe freely their religious festivals and other occasions such as Easter, Christmas, Bisaakhi etc. every year. Pakistan needs to provide friendly environment in the Country. It is not only necessary to promote soft image of Pakistan, but also to castigate the conspiracy of all external enemies.