Quaid mausoleum sanctity case: Court asks police to probe Maryam, Safdar

KARACHI (TLTP): A judicial magistrate on Saturday directed the senior superintendent of police (investigations) to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar Awan for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah last year.

The judicial magistrate south directed the SSP to submit his investigation report to the court by March 25.

The case, filed by the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board, states that Safdar and his accomplices physically harmed the mausoleum.

The case was registered against Maryam, Safdar and others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid. Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam reached the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

On October 19, Sindh Police arrested Awan from his hotel room in the early morning, causing a political uproar. He was granted post-arrest bail the same day.

On November 9, the investigating officer (IO) had submitted an amended charge sheet before the judicial magistrate.

He and the special public prosecutor had then recommended the court to declare the case as “B class”.

However, the judicial magistrate rejected the police’s recommendation to categorise the FIR as “B class” and quashed it as “C class”.