Quaid’s Pakistan after Naya Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government was committed to bringing the country out of its difficult situation and has prioritized the steps aimed at the nation’s prosperity and development. The Prime Minister said the coalition government was unanimous that the 14 months would be used for reformation and improvement of the country by keeping the country ahead of political interests. According to him, Pakistanis did not need a “Naya Pakistan”, but the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was of the view that the PTI government with its negative approach inflicted damage to the ties with other countries, however, the present government was taking steps to mend them for the benefit of the nation. Shehbaz claimed that his government would keep the nation on-board regarding difficult economic decisions and would not deceive them, unlike the PTI government. He informed the nation that the government’s deal on conditions with the IMF had been finalized, however, the positive results in the shape of development would take some time.

The PML-N led coalition government has completed two months in office, and successfully survived the aftershocks of the conclusion of PTI’s Tsunami but Public is still suffering from economic and financial impacts of PTI’s Naya Pakistan, besides preparing to endure the side effects of Shehbaz Sharif proposed Quaid’s Pakistan. There is an old quote that two clerics never sit side by side because if they do so, their public rating diminishes and followers also become estranged. The politicians also have similar cases, who are compelled to deviate their path from others for the sake of politics.

The Prime Minister has rightly said that the forefathers of the sub-continent had rendered immense sacrifices to establish a separate homeland to lead a comfortable life. However, it is a bitter fact, that the sufferings of the Muslims of the sub-continent did not end in a free and independent Pakistan because our leadership had been selling the recipes of old, Naya and Quaid Pakistan over the past 75 years but did not work religiously to resolve the issues and paused sufferings of their countrymen in the past.