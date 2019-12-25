Quaid’s two-nation theory more acknowledged reality today, says Gen Qamar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 143rd birth anniversary, saying the father of the nation’s vision about the “two-nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today”, a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

“Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan based on [the] Two-Nation theory is an even more acknowledged reality today,” the chief of the army staff (COAS) was quoted by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying during his visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

While appreciating Quaid’s selfless efforts and political vision for the creation of the motherland, Gen Qamar said: “We can’t thank him [Quaid-i-Azam] enough for having got us Pakistan.”

The army chief was apparently referring to what is happening in India after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has recently adopted a controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law that has triggered violent protests and riots across the country.

Nearly two dozen people have died since crowed took to the streets in numerous states enraged by the Hindu nationalist-led government’s legislation.

On December 11, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) passed Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks a majority, by 125 votes to 105. It had cleared, Lok Sabha, the lower house, two days earlier.

The new controversial law offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.