Quality health care in KP is PTI govt’s priority: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the provision of quality health care facilities as an integral policy of his government’s and said that the incumbent provincial government has introduced reforms alongside uplift schemes in the health sector which is a major step towards the establishment of a welfare state.

He said that the provincial government is taking various measures including upgradation of basic health care facilities, providing medical equipment to health care centers and recruitment of doctors besides uplifting tertiary hospitals in order to provide quality treatment to the people at their doorsteps.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan stated that a project has been initiated to revamp the non-teaching district headquarters hospitals across the province which on completion will provide quality treatment facilities to people at local level. Besides, Rural Health Centers and Basic Health Units are also being converted to 24/7 health facilities.

The Chief Minister stated that the incumbent provincial government has planned development projects in all sectors including the health sector as per the requirements and expectations of the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 132 projects including 91 ongoing and 41 new have been included in the current provincial annual development program regarding healthcare. Moreover, Rs. 25 billion have been earmarked for the health card plus and 10 billion rupees for the provision of free medicines including OPD medicine for the first in the history of the province, establishment of four new medical colleges in different districts during the current financial year.

Moreover, during the last four years the provincial government has made remarkable achievements in health sector.

Over three thousand doctors have been recruited, including specialists in the last four years. Other developments include the operationalization of Peshawar Institute of cardiology, establishment of a new OPD block in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Operationalization of Allied and Surgical Block at LRH, Fountain House Peshawar, Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Block in Hayatabad Medical Complex, and many more.