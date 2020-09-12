Queen will move to Aberdeenshire this week

F.P. Report

LONDON: The Royal sources revealed that Prince Andrew has joined the Queen and Prince Philip for lunch at the Balmoral Castel, United Kingdom. As the couple prepares to cut short their Scottish holiday for a two-week break at Sandringham.

Prince Phillip and Queen are preparing to leave for Aberdeenshite for a holiday. It is expected that the Queen and Prince Phillip will leave for Aberdeenshire this week.

Prince Andrew has also been present at the Balmoral palace. All the important figure of the Royal house met for “Crisis Talks”

According to the sources, Prince Andrew is accused of failing to help US prosecutors in their investigations into pedophile billionaire Jeffery Epstein and the financier Ghislaine Maxwell.

The sources revealed that “Queen and the Prince will have a long and profound discussion on the matter”

The Queen has ordered the authorities to keep her updated and has decided to return to Windsor Castle by October.

The monarch and Duke of Edinburgh typically remain at Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, until next month but will now depart earlier, Buckingham Palace said today.

The Bukingham Palace confirmed today that Queen might resume her engagements with selected audience by October amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Royal sources confirmed that the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing September 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate.

Queen autumn schedule is in still in the review phase. On the other hand, the Duke of Edenburgh has also yet to confirm his plans.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent their time on the estate.

The Royal sources has also revealed that the Queen is all set to make Windsor Castle her main home and will not move to Buckingham Palace this year. It being said that, this has been the longest time period of Queens absence from the Buckingham Palace since the beginning of her glorious reign.