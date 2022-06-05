Questions raised about firing of 3 professors

KABUL (TOLOnews): Three female Badakhshan University lecturers were fired. Officials at Badakhshan University said the three female lecturers have not been at their jobs in over 10 months and have therefore been fired.

However, universities have only been opened since the beginning of the school year in March, and the upheaval caused by the political takeover in August caused interruptions in universities, schools and other organizations across the country before March.

Based on a letter that went viral on social media, Badakhshan University’s appointment committee decided to fire these academics in an official meeting.

One student said that the firing will add to the difficulties in educating women in Afghanistan.

“The removal of female professors from the university is one of the biggest problems in educating female students, and this adds up to the frustration of girls,” said Lal Mah Hasrat, a student.

“It has been three months since our classes started. Mozhda and Professor Alamyar were among the teachers who were teaching us at university. It has been three months that they are absent,” said Hangama, another student.

Meanwhile, Badakhshan University’s chancellor said that these professors have been fired for their persistent absenteeism.

“From August of 2021, which is ten months, these teachers left university, they were repeatedly contacted by the university leadership to come back, but unfortunately they did not return,” said Salahuddin Qazizada, head of press relations of Badakhshan University.

Faeza Durkhani, a professor in the Faculty of Agriculture, and Monira Alamyar and Mozhda Tabesh in the Faculty of Social Sciences, are the lecturers who were fired by the leadership of Badakhshan University.

TOLOnews attempted to get a comment from the fired professors, but did not succeed.

Currently, nine other female professors are teaching at Badakhshan University.

