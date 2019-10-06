Questions remain on exact voting turnout

KABUL (TOLO News): The Independent Election Commission continues to face questions and concerns from candidates, observers and the public since documents revealed yesterday that a large difference exists between biometrically-verified votes and the voting results sheets.

The documents also show that the number of people voting exceeds the number of people registered.

Sources have told TOLOnews that in 1,806 polling sites, there are 280,688 votes registered on the result sheets, of which 98,090 are biometric votes while the remaining 182,598 are non-biometric votes.

The Election Commission has firmly stated that only biometric votes are legitimate.

The differing numbers suggest fraud, and some presidential candidates have accused their rivals of interfering in the election process.

In fact, some threatened to join the Taliban if the ongoing fraud is not stopped.

“If a small negligence is found in the work of the Election Commission, the people of Afghanistan should send all employees of this entity to prison,” said Sayed Noorullah Jalili, a presidential election candidate.

The latest tally by the Independent Election Commission is that over 2.6 million Afghans voted in the elections. However, Afghan citizens guess that the voting turnout is much less than the figure by the IEC.

Some politicians think that all votes—not just biometric votes—should be counted.

“The commission shouldn’t exclude the non-biometric votes; it should count them,” said Fazel Hadi Muslimyar, chief of the Afghan senate.

But others seemed to like the idea of transparency and “pure” votes provided by biometric testing.

“Voting turnout can be very low, however it is important to keep transparency in mind for the sake of people’s trust,” said MP Ibdaullah Mohammadi.

President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign has promised to respect the decision of the Election Commission.

“There is no doubt that in some provinces and districts there were problems, but this does not mean that the entire process is damaged,” said Naji Danish, spokesman for the State Building campaign.