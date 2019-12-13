Quetta: 13 passengers burnt to death in road mishap

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as thirteen passengers were killed in a fire that erupted after collision between passenger bus and pickup in Quetta on Friday (today).

According to local news channel report, after receiving information about the incident, police personnel and teams arrived at the scene and rescued the victims. The security officers said that the fire broke out in the vehicle carrying diesel for smuggling near Kan Mehtarzai.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital for identification process by DNA test.