Quetta: 22 killed as passenger van falls into ditch on National Highway

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured as a passenger van fell into a ditch on the National Highway in the Qila Saifullah area of Quetta on Wednesday.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Qasim Kakar confirmed the number of casualties and said that the injured are being shifted to the hospital. He said that the deceased include women and children as well.

As per the initial reports, 10 passengers died on the spot while several others suffered serious injuries, he said. Later, 12 more passengers succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll from the accident to 22.

The DC said that the unfortunate van was travelling from Loralai to Zhob when it met the accident at the spot of Akhterzai Adola. He said that an emergency has been enforced in the district headquarters.

However, he revealed that difficulty is being faced in rescuing the injured and recovering bodies due to the rocky terrain of the area.