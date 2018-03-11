Quetta defeat Peshawar by six wickets in PSL

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators comprehensively defeated the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in Pakistan Super League on Saturday night at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 158 after smith blistering 49 runs innings but the after the dismissal of Smith the Gladiators bowlers were in command and kept the pressure on Zalmi however skipper Darren Sammy hit 36 on just 19 deliveries at the strike rate of nearly 200 to lift Peshawar Zalmi to 157 against Gladiators in the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League.

While chasing a target of 158, Gladiators were under controlled from the very beginning of their innings. Skipper Sarfraz remained the top scorer with 41 runs while Watson and Rossouw made useful contributions of 37 runs and 30 runs respectively.

The Quetta achieved the target in 20th comprehensively after losing 4 wickets.

Advertisements