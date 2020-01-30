Quetta: Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Five terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Balida area near Quetta, on Thursday, citing security sources.

A search operation was conducted by the security forces against terrorists in area of Balida during which the militants opened fire and in exchange of fire five terrorists were killed.

Security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms during the operation. The dead bodies of the terrorists were shifted to hospital.

Last week, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Quetta.

Sources had said that acting on a tip-off, CTD personnel signalled a vehicle to stop on Quetta bypass but it continued to move and resulted in an exchange of fire.

Both the terrorist on board the vehicle were killed in the encounter. The police had recovered weapons, ammunition and explosive material from the vehicle.

The CTD officials had said that the militants were planning a ‘terrorist activity in the city’.