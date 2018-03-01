Quetta Gladiators outclass Islamabad United in Sharjah

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Gladiators outclass the united by six wickets in the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the help of Kevin Pietersen’s 48-run knock which was first match of the Sharjah leg of the tournament on Wednesday.

Islamabad United set a target of 135 runs in the first innings of the match. Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators restricted the Islamabad United to 134 runs after Shane Watson and Umar Amin took early wickets in the wickets.

In reply Quetta Gladiators successfully achieved the target with the loss of four wickets after Kevin Pieterson scored 48 runs and won the match.

Quetta Gladiators play their next match on Thursday (March 1) at 21:00 against Peshawar Zalmi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

