Quetta: Six alleged terrorists killed in CTD operation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least six terrorists were killed and five security personnel were injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning during a operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near Eastern Bypass in Quetta

CTD spokesperson told local news channel that CTD and intelligence agencies launched a raid on a terrorist hideout in Eastern Bypass area of the city after they received reports regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area.

He further added, one of the suicide bombers blew himself up during encounter by detonating his explosive vest. He added, during the operation, six terrorists were killed which also included a woman who was wearing a suicide jacket.

He added the exchange of gunfire resulted in five security personnel being injured.

Authorities said they seized weapons and ammunition after the operation from the compound.