Quetta: Three militants killed in CTD operation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies on Tuesday in Quetta’s Aghbarg.

According to report, the terrorists were killed during exchange of fire and forces foiled a terrorists bid in the city.

The suspects, who were trying to enter the metropolis with their explosive-loaded vehicle, opened fire at security personnel retaliated to which, all the terrorists were killed.

CTD officers claimed that 35 kg explosive material, two Submachine guns (SMGs), pistols and hand grenades were also confiscated from the possession of the suspects.