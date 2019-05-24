Quetta: Two killed, 12 injured in bomb blast at mosque

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least two persons were killed and 12 were injured when a powerful bomb explosion took place inside Rehmania mosque during Friday prayers in Pashtoonabad area of Quetta.

According to local media reports, the loud explosion was heard at the densely populated Pashtun Abad area of Quetta.

Police officials said that the intensity of the blast can be observed as window glasses of nearby buildings were also shattered after the explosion. The officials added that the explosion was carried out when people were started gathering for the Friday prayers.

Rescue teams have arrived in at the site and started shifting affected persons to the Civil Hospital.

Security forces cordoned off whole area and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is also summoned at the incident’s site.

This is a developing story ………………….