Quetta: Two terrorists killed during clash with police

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as two terrorists were killed on Sunday night in exchange of fire with police in Darwaishabad area of Quetta Airport.

According to reports, at least four terrorists started firing at a check post and Police retaliated as a result two terrorists were killed while the other two managed to escape from the scene.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. The law enforcement agencies personnel also launched a search operation to arrest the other militants.