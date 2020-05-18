QUETTA: Women are busy in purchasing children garments from a roadside vendor as ahead of Eid while markets are being reopened after the government eased the nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. INP PHOTO by Ahmad Bhatti

QUETTA: Women are busy in purchasing children garments from a roadside vendor as ahead of Eid while markets are being reopened after the government eased the nationwide lockdown. — INP photo

The Frontier Post / May 18, 2020
Posted in