Qureshi announces PTI MNAs’ resignation

ISLAMABAD (APP): Vice President PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday announced en masse resignation from the National Assembly.

Speaking on a point of order, he said that they have decided not to be part of elections of leader of house and were going to tender their resignation.

The National Assembly on Monday elected PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as Leader of the House, who secured 174 votes.

Member Panel of Cha-irpersons Ayaz Sadiq, while announcing the result, said, “Mian Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes and declared to have been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

