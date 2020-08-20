Qureshi arrives in Hainan

BEIJING (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday arrived in southern China’s Hainan province to attend the second meeting of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistani side while Chinese side will be led by China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the dialogue both sides will, inter alia, discuss cooperation on Covid-19, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, terming the dialogue highly relevant, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said it would help the two countries enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen close coordination on international and regional affairs.