Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Cheema and Akram Usman arrested

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad Red Zone area on Wednesday. The Police officials confirmed that Qureshi was arrested from the Red Zone in Islamabad, where the former Foreign Minister was located.

Umar was arrested from the Islamabad High Court where he had gone to request not to be prevented from meeting Imran Khan. After submitting the request, Umar went towards the Chief Justice’s courtroom where he was arrested by the Islamabad Police’s Counter Terrorism Department upon leaving. Meanwhile, the government’s crackdown on PTI leaders continues, as the police arrested the wife and brother of PTI leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, this morning.

Former Punjab governor and PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for misuse of power. Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested Omar Cheema from his residence in Lahore. The ACE said that Omar Sarfraz Cheema misused his authority when he was governor of the province. According to the family of the PTI leader, ‘unidentified’ men in plainclothes took Omar Sarfraz Cheema into custody.

A week earlier, a case had also been registered against Omar Cheema at the Ghakhar police station in Gujranwala where a woman, Mehwish, had claimed in the FIR that several accused tried to abduct her at the ‘behest’ of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema. The complainant had also alleged that the accused individuals, including Farooq, Qudoos, Sadiq, Zeeshan, and others destroyed her crops.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Mian Akram Usman has been arrested in Lahore on Wednesday. He was arrested along with his brother Haroon Akbar on the charge of violent protests in Lahore following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. It is to be noted here that people in Lahore and other areas of the country had resorted to violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan by Rangers from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).