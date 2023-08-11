Qureshi asks PTI workers to remain peaceful

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that a meeting of the core committee of the party has been summoned in which the future action plan will be decided.

In a special audio message released shortly after the PTI chief was handed a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana case, Qureshi urged supporters to remain peaceful and not take the law into their hands. He rejected the verdict issued by a district and sessions court in Islamabad, wherein Judge Humayun Dilawar declared the former premier as established dishonest.

He quoted the Constitution’s Article 10(1) which stipulates: Every citizen will be given justice. “70-year-old Imran Khan was not offered a fair trial.” Qureshi also asked party supporters to continue efforts for the PTI chief’s release peacefully while assuring them that the action plan moving forward is being prepared. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that senior leaders of the party have been consulted.

“We will proceed in the light of the decisions of the core committee and consultation with the lawyers,” he clarified. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that anxiety, anger, and reaction in people against the arrest of their beloved leader is quite natural.

He said that the people view the court decision of Imran Khan against the demands of justice. “PTI political activists, workers, and people want to record their protest as the Constitution of Pakistan gives them the full right to do so,” Shah Mehmood remarked. “Peaceful protest is our right but no state asset is to be damaged. Don’t take the law in your hands,” he cautioned.

Shah vowed that the struggle for real freedom has to be carried forward. Former foreign minister Qureshi said that he is aware of the anxiety prevailing in the nation after the arrest of Imran Khan. He urged the workers to remain peaceful, steadfast, and strong.

“We all have to continue the freedom struggle initiated by PTI Chairman,” he remarked, adding that We have to fight the legal battle and continue the political struggle at all costs. Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that they have to move forward in the light of clear instructions and guidelines of Imran.