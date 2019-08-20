Qureshi briefs French counterpart on Indian atrocities in IOK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed on Tuesday his French counterpart on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir during a telephonic conversation, according to the Foreign Office.

Qureshi apprised France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian of Indian strong-arm tactics in the Himalayan valley.

He underscored that New Delhi had illegally changed Indian Occupied Kashmir’s (IOK’s) status, which goes against international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He said that the Narendra Modi-led government’s actions were a grave risk for the region’s peace and security.

Qureshi also highlighted the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IOK.

He touched upon the severe shortage of food and medicines, as well as communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 16 days.

Qureshi hoped that Paris would play its due role as a permanent member of the UNSC.

He urged France to ask India to lift the curfew and stop its genocidal tactics in the war-torn valley

Meanwhile, Drian stated that France was extremely concerned at the situation and urged both sides to engage in a bilateral dialogue.

He emphasised the need to ensure that there was no further escalation.

The French foreign minister underscored that they would have the same message for India.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.