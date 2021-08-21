Qureshi calls his Russian counterpart

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday, in a telephonic conversation, agreed to continue working closely for Afghan peace through the Troika Plus format.

During the conversation, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Russia, as part of Troika Plus, had made valuable contributions to the Afghan peace efforts.

He emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afgha-nistan was of critical imp-ortance for Pakistan and the region. Pakistan had consistently supported the Afg-han peace process, he add-ed. On the bilateral plane, Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations. He reiterated the government’s resolve for early implementation of the agreement on Pakistan Str-eam Gas Pipeline Project.

The two foreign ministers agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in different areas, enhance high level exchanges and remain in close contact on matters relating to Afghanistan.