Qureshi: Pakistan will continue its support to Afghans for a interim govt

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will continue its supportive role for formation of a peaceful and negotiated interim government in Afghanistan which represent all ethnic groups of the country. It was observed by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while sharing Pakistan’s positive contribution in evacuation drive of foreign diplomats, citizens of other countries from Afghanistan during a news conference on Monday.

According to Qureshi, t-here are enormous challe-nges in the way forward to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan and the international community must continue its contacts with Taliban in coming da-ys so the shared objective of international community can be achieved in the country. Qureshi observed that Taliban had demonstrated seriousness and maturity in their actions so far including complete pardon to their foes, reiteration of resolve to end the use of Afghan soil by the terrorist groups against neighboring states and other countries, negotiation for a consensus political settlement in the country etc. and time would decide about their ability to rule the country in future.

While responding to a media query regarding Ind-ia’s response to current situation in Afghanistan, Qur-eshi said that Pakistan had been urging International c-ommunity to be aware of the spoilers inside and out of Afghanistan and India has played the role of a spo-iler in Afghanistan peace process so far.