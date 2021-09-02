Raab: London will not recognize Taliban Govt.

LONDON (TASS): Great Britain is negotiating with representatives of the Taliban movement on ens-uring the unhindered exit of all comers from Afgha-nistan, but is not going to recognize the Taliban as the new power in the country in the near future. This was announced on Thursday by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“We cooperate with the Taliban, but we are not going to recognize them in the foreseeable future. We will judge them by their actions, not their words. The first test for them was the evacuation. Now we are discussing the issues of ensuring a safe exit from Afghanistan [for those who did not have time to leave country by August 31], “Raab said, speaking at a joint press conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani during his visit to Doha.

The head of the British Foreign Office stressed that London hopes for the Taliban to comply with their obligations, in particular to fight terrorism and create an inclusive government. At the same time, Raab added that the United Kingdom is ready to cooperate with the Taliban to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. In this regard, he called for the formation of a contact group on Afghanistan with the participation of major world powers and regional countries. “I think that first of all we need to create an association that can have a pacifying effect on the Taliban,” he said.

During the talks, Thani, in turn, assured British partners that Doha “will continue to act as a neutral mediator” between the parties to the Afghan conflict. Qatar, he said, “is [looking forward to] optimistically for the reopening of the Kabul airport,” noting that “efforts are underway to ensure the safe removal of those wishing to leave Afghanistan.”