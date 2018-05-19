‘Raazi’ earns Rs 60 crore in first week

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Raazi has been sailing smoothly on its journey towards the prestigious Rs 100 crore club and it will be no shocker if the film grosses over it. The cast and crew of the film recently held an event to celebrate the success of the film with the media as well and all this just proves how content the makers of the film are currently.

Raazi is inching closer to earning over Rs 60 crores at the box-office now and the speed with which it is moving ahead because positive word of mouth is commendable.

Raazi has done remarkably well at the box office till now as it has the 5th highest week one box office collections in 2018. Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid, PadMan and now Raazi are the top 5 films of 2018 with the highest amount of week one box-office collections. Raazi earned Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.11 crore on Sunday, Rs 6.30 crore on Monday, Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.90 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.35 crore on Thursday making the sum total Rs 56.59 crore.

