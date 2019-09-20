Rabbani accuses “presidential palace” of monopolizing power

KABUL (TOLO News): Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, during Friday’s eight-year anniversary of the death of former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, said that the Presidential Palace’s efforts to monopolize power in the last five years have weakened the system.

Speaking in the ceremony at the Loya Jirga tent Rabbani warned that the election commission will be responsible for any tragedy that occurs due to electoral fraud.

“For five years, we have repeatedly warned of the concentration of power, and have stood up against injustice and oppressive institutions from time to time—and we will continue to do so in the future,” said Rabbani.

Other politicians also participated in the ceremony and delivered speeches.

“Some of our cowardly opponents violate all legal standards; this is difficult for us. Making extensive use of government facilities and mobilizing all government departments to commit fraud,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, the leader of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami party.

Abdullah Abdullah, the National Unity Government Chief Executive, also participated in the ceremony and criticized President Ghani and added that unlike past years, no message was sent about the death of Burhanuddin Rabbani.

“Whoever does not honor the martyr, he insults himself,” said Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, Karim Khalili, chairman of the High Peace Council, says people are tired of the war and will make peace a priority.

“Country officials! We don’t want work from you, we don’t want bread; we’re disappointed. But one thing we want is peace,” said Karim Khalili, the High Peace Council chairman.

Burhanuddin Rabbani was killed in a suicide attack eight years ago when he was the chairman of the High Peace Council.