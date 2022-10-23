Rabbani urges all parties to sign ‘Charter of Democracy 2’

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani urged all the political parties to sign a political contract—“Charter of Democracy 2” as Pakistan has a controlled democracy.

Senator Raza Rabbani was addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday. He said when Pakistan became a security state, the requirements of the state changed.

He said it is very shameful that today even after 75 years of independence, the nation is suffering from doubts about the system of government as the country has a controlled democracy.

The PPP’s senior leader said he was not ready to accept that the country’s elite, judiciary, and other institutions are oblivious to the Constitution of Pakistan. With great sorrow, he said that today, the parliament has become irrelevant so they need a grand national dialogue now as there is no point in having a ‘charter of the economy’ without a ‘charter of democracy’.

