Rabeeca Khan new video sends netizens into frenzy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The doll-like Rabeeca Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a wonderful video of herself captioned: سن ماہی سن وے رانجھا آجا آجا

Rabeeca was dressed in a beautiful beige-coloured long maxi of renowned designer Maha Wajahat.

She was performing for a tiktok video at a beautiful location in Saidpur village, Islamabad.

The Saidpur village is a beautiful depiction of cultural heritage and a place of attention for history folks.

The famous youtuber opted for a very bright makeup with blue lenses in her big eyes.

She beautifully curled her long hair and let them open with a white rose tucked in the middle of them.

In one of the videos, she was waving around in a circle and her broad double frilled frock was beautifully occupying the place.