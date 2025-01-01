Rabya Kulsoom urges brands to let cricketers focus on sports, not endorsements

(Web Desk): Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom has taken to social media to express her disappointment and to voice concerns about cricketers being featured in brand campaigns.

Taking to Instagram, Rabya Kulsoom made a strong appeal to brands, urging them to stop hiring cricketers as their ambassadors and allow them to focus solely on the sport.

She wrote, “I would like to request all brands to stop taking these cricketers as their brand faces and let them focus on what they are supposed to do—play cricket.”

Photo: ScreenGrab

In a sarcastic comment on Pakistan’s performance, the actress suggested that actors Fahad Mustafa and Faizan Sheikh should be made the team captains instead, claiming that it might lead to better results. She added, “Maybe @mustafafahad26 or @mfaizansk should be made captain! Maybe we’ll get better results.”

Her remarks went viral quickly, with fans and followers expressing mixed reactions. Some agreed with her criticism of cricketers’ off-field activities, while others defended the players, arguing that it is their personal choice to engage in brand endorsements.

Photo: ScreenGrab

Rabya Kulsoom’s strong opinion on Pakistan’s cricket team has sparked considerable debate, especially about the influence of commercial interests on sports. The actress, who began her acting career in 2017, is known for her roles in various Pakistani dramas and web shows.

Earlier, actress Sonya Hussain participated in a special broadcast of a private television show dedicated to the tournament, where she shared her thoughts on Pakistan’s cricketing performance.

When asked about her favourite cricketers, Sonya Hussain revealed that she was once a big fan of Babar Azam, but her opinion had changed. “I used to like Babar Azam a lot, but not anymore,” she said.

Sonya Hussain further mentioned that although she now has a favourite player, she couldn’t recall their name at the moment. The actress described Pakistan’s performance in the tournament as “disappointing,” adding that the team’s poor show had left many fans heartbroken.