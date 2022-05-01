Radicals smash windows of banks and insurance companies in Paris

PARIS (TASS): Hooligans smashed dozens of shop windows of banks and insurance companies in the center of Paris, where the May Day demonstration is taking place, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

In particular, the windows of Western Union, CIC Bank, McDonald’s, several stores and other organizations were damaged. The rioters take the furniture out of the broken offices into the street and set it on fire. “This is symbolism,” one of the demonstrators shared with a TASS correspondent. “Yes, this will not cause much damage to companies, but it is a sign that we are fighting capitalism and want a new, more just system.” Hooligans also prevent firefighters from extinguishing the fire.

One of the vandals took away the phone from the TASS correspondent while trying to film the pogroms, but later threw it on the road. The aggressive reaction to the filming by the radicals is due to the fact that many rioters during the “yellow vests” actions in the first year of the protests were caught precisely on the basis of such videos posted on the Internet. Therefore, now the rioters forbid filming their actions even without faces.

The police are trying to stop the riots, carrying out arrests and using tear gas grenades.

The largest May Day column began to move in Paris from Place de la République to Place de la Nation. The clashes began about halfway through the movement of the column – in the area of Leon Blum Square. At the moment, the main part of the column stopped, the police cordon blocked their way.

Earlier it was reported that about 250 actions will be held in France on Sunday.

According to the organizers, more than 20,000 people can take part in the action in Paris alone.

The authorities allocated more than 1.5 thousand policemen and gendarmes to ensure order in the capital. Last year, about 170,000 people took part in the May Day demonstrations.

