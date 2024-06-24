Raducanu in first top-10 win after saving match point

Eastbourne (Agencies): Britain’s Emma Raducanu saved a match point on her way to knocking out world number five Jessica Pegula to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

The 21-year-old wildcard had never won against a top 10 opponent before.

She rallied from a set down against Pegula and saved a match point in the second set tie-break before battling to a remarkable 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 victory.

“I’m pretty drained right now,” said Raducanu. “I want to say thanks to everyone for getting me through some really difficult moments in that match.”

Raducanu’s win continued an impressive day for British women’s tennis on the south coast as Katie Boulter moved past former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko with a confident 6-4 7-5 victory.

Harriet Dart also booked her place in the last eight, beating Sofia Kenin, a former Australian Open champion, 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-0.

It is the first time since 1978 there have been three British women in the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

Raducanu emerges

triumphant in rollercoaster match

Raducanu went into Wednesday’s match having never won a set against a top 10 player, let alone claiming victory against one. Pegula was fresh from winning the Berlin Open on Sunday and asserted control early in both of the first two sets. Despite looking laboured at times, Raducanu managed to claw her way back from 4-1 down in the first before Pegula eventually served it out, while she trailed 3-1 in the second set.

Again she rallied and Pegula had to dig deep to force a tie-break. The American netted a match point at 6-5, and Raducanu capitalised to take the match to a deciding set, much to the delight of the British crowd. The 2021 US Open champion grew in confidence, feeding off the support to go a double break up.

But, with a cushion behind her, the nerves started to tell and Raducanu was unable to serve out the match on two occasions as Pegula levelled. It seemed like a third chance would be wasted, too, but the Briton, who had broken again, fought back from 0-40 before holding her head in her hands in disbelief as she emerged triumphant.