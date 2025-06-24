Rah-e-Farda resumes broadcasts after two-month suspension

KABUL (TOLONews): Ruh-e-Farda resumed its broadcasts after a two-month break, now accessible in Kabul via antennas and globally through satellite.

Radio and Television “Rah-e-Farda” has resumed its broadcasts after a two-month hiatus. The station made this announcement on Tuesday, June 24, via a statement on its social media platform facebook.

According to the statement, “Rah-e-Farda” is now accessible in Kabul via regular antennas and globally through the Turkmen Alam satellite, ensuring widespread availability for its viewers.

The station expressed gratitude to its viewers for their continued support and pledged to reflect the voice of the people more powerfully than before with a renewed approach to its programming.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Information and Culture under the Taliban temporarily suspended the station’s activities in April, following complaints from its staff about unpaid wages.

The Ministry of Information and Culture stated that “Ruh-e-Farda” had faced multiple complaints from its employees and journalists regarding the non-payment of their salaries, which led to the suspension.

The suspension of the station was just one example of the growing challenges faced by media outlets in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control. Economic struggles, along with increased restrictions on media freedom, have worsened the situation for many.

Despite these challenges, “Ruh-e-Farda” has resumed broadcasting, signaling resilience and a commitment to providing independent media coverage during a period of heightened censorship and adversity.