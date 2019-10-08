Rahbar Committee of opposition parties to discuss JUI-F Azadi march today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Rahbar Committee of opposition parties will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March, on Tuesday (today).

According to details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad at 3:00pm and will be presided over by JUI-F s Akram Khan Durrani. Leaders of all opposition parties will attend the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will consider the joint strategy of the opposition parties in connection with the JUI-F-led Azadi March.