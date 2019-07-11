Rahbar Committee unanimously names Hasil Bizenjo for post of Senate chairman

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Rahbar Committee of nine political parties unanimously named Hasil Bizenjo as the joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman, on Thursday.

According to reports, former premier Nawaz Sharif has suggested Bizenjo’s name in order to procure favor for Balochistan.

Hasil Bizenjo has served as former federal minister for ports and Shipping.

Earlier on Wednesday, the opposition submitted a resolution of no-confidence against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the Senate Secretariat.

The 11-member opposition’s anti-government Rahbar committee had announced its consensus to remove the Senate chairman.

The no-trust motion was signed by 44 senators, the opposition Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sherry Rehman said.

