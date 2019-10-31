Rahim Yar Khan: 25 dead, 30 injured as Tezgam catches fire

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least 25 people were killed and 30 other were injured on Thursday when a train caught fire near Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to reports, the train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, when a gas cylinder carried by a passenger exploded.

The fire destroyed three of the train’s carriages, including two economy class carriages and one business class.

While talking to media, District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimoor Khan confirmed the death of 25 people, with at least 30 injured.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed told local news channel, “Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire.”

“Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train,” he added.

He added, the train track will be functional in two hours.

He added, men from a tableeghi jammat were travelling in the carriage where the incident occurred. “Bogies were severely damaged by the fire and they have been detached by the rest of the train,” he said.

Rasheed added the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were underway.

Earlier, Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, told that some of the dead were killed when they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.

CEO Pakistan Railways Aijaz Ahmad said the train schedule will not be affected by this incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his condolences directed the authorities o ensure the provision of best medical treatment for the injured.

At least 24 people were killed in July, when the Akbar Bugti Express travelling from Lahore to Quetta collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.

Last year, nine bogies of the Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express from Karachi derailed near Attock. 20 passengers were injured.