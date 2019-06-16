Rahmani vows to defend his election as parliament speaker

KABUL (TOLO News): Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, who was declared as the new speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament after controversial voting in May, vows not to step down from his post despite his critics say he has not secured the required votes for the post.

On May 18, there were 247 MPs when the voting started and based on this quorum, 124 votes were needed for a winning candidate, but 244 MPs cast their votes at the end of voting.

Based on the last quorum, 123 votes were needed for a winning candidate but the missing votes from the total 247 MPs turned the process controversial. Rahmani got 124 votes and was declared as the new speaker of the parliament, but the decision was opposed by Rahmani’s rival, Kamal Nasir Osuli, an MP from Paktia, who got 55 votes.

Article 71 of the principles of the parliament states that based on the provisions of the Constitution, the approval of an issue entails the majority of those present, therefore, the majority shall be determined on the basis of the ballots used.

Rahmani told TOLOnews that he is the winner of the voting based on the principles of the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of the Parliament.

“I will not step down from my post,” he reiterated.

“I have been asked to step down. I will not do this at any cost. In the last 16 legislative terms of the parliament, I am the only speaker in Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga who has been elected as speaker through voting,” said Rahmani.

Rahmani said that there are certain elements inside and outside the house who are not willing to see an end to the current crisis in the parliament.

“I can say with confidence that there is a circle which provokes our friends,” said Rahmani.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Meshrano Jirga, the Upper House of the Parliament, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, said the rift between the lawmakers has impeded the activities of the Senate.

“If Mr. Rahmani has secured 124 votes from the total 247 votes in the quorum which makes 50 plus votes, whether it is bullying or wrongdoing, both sides should avoid damaging the activities of the house,” said Senate chief Fazel Hadi Muslimyar.

“No one is taking care of the national interests. They are committed to their religious responsibility and they are not tolerating each other,” said MP Kamal Safai.