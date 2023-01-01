Rahmat Salam stress on adaption of modern tech in E&SE

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Advisor for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Rahmat Salam Khattak stressed upon adaption of modern technique for learning to educate youth in accordance with global demands, on Thursday.

This he said during discussion in various session in Pakistan Learning Council at Islamabad.

He added that government has focusing on elementary education to ensure strong educational background in the youth generation.

Federal Minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal participated in the conference as a Chief Guest while appreciated projects initiated for Elementary and Secondary Education at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He claimed that in coming years Pakistan will stand in the line of developed nation in

education sector.